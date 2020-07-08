MHA forms panel to probe violations of legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, two other trusts

The move comes days after BJP chief JP Nadda targeted the Congress party and the Gandhi family, alleging that funds from the PM's National Relief Fund were diverted to the 'family-run' RGF during the UPA regime.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced that it has set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe various violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," Home Ministry said.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received fund from various government PSUs.

On 27 June, Nadda alleged that the money received in PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

Addressing a press conference, he launched a scathing attack on Congress party and alleged that under the UPA regime, many Central Ministries, and PSUs were forced to give money to the RGF.

"During the UPA regime, various central ministries and PSUs like SAIL, GAIL, SBI, others were pressurized to give money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. RGF took hefty donations from major Indian corporates, but their rhetoric was for the poor people. Wasn't this quid pro quo of the purest form?" said Nadda.

"Why did the PMNRF money, which is meant to serve the people and provide relief to them, went to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005-2008? The people of our country want to know the answer," he added.