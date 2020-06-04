You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MHA blacklists 2,550 foreigners, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event, for visa rules violation; bans entry into India for 10 years

India Press Trust of India Jun 04, 2020 20:24:25 IST

The Home Ministry has blacklisted 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in violation of visa rules, and they would not be allowed to enter the country for 10 years, officials said on Thursday.

The action has been taken by the home ministry after various state governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

MHA blacklists 2,550 foreigners, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event, for visa rules violation; bans entry into India for 10 years

Representational image. PTI

The home ministry has blacklisted 2,550 foreign Jamaat members and banned their entry into India for 10 years, a home ministry official said.

Action against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was first taken after over 2,300 people, including 250 foreigners, belonging to the Islamic organisation were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin soon after the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March. Several of these members had tested positive for coronavirus.

The lockdown from 25 March was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 20:24:25 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 04 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 04 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres