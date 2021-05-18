To be eligible for the MH SET 2021 exam, candidates must have a Master’s Degree that needs to be recognised by the UGC in a subject of SET with at least 55% marks

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has opened its online application window for the 37th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in. The last date to register is 10 June (until 6.00 pm).

The exam is organised for eligible candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in various universities and colleges in Maharashtra and Goa. This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the exam will be conducted on 26 September at 14 centres in Maharashtra and one in Goa.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘Apply Now’ for MH SET 2021

Step 3: Now, click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the process

Step 4: Fill in the application form correctly, select subject, and upload the documents properly

Step 5: Finally, pay the exam fee and submit the form

Step 6: It is advisable that the candidate downloads the form and takes a printout for future reference or use

Here’s the direct link

To be eligible for the MH SET 2021 exam, candidates must have a Master’s Degree that needs to be recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in a subject of SET with at least 55 percent marks. Meanwhile, the test will be held on 32 subjects and the renowned SPPU will be administering the exam completely.

For the Open category, an online examination fee of Rs 800 is applicable, while for the Reserved category a fee of Rs 650 will be taken.