MH SET 2020 admit card for Assistant Professor released at setexam.unipune.ac.in; exam on 27 December

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2020 will be conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be conducted on 27 December 2020. The exam got postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The admit card for the examination can be downloaded from the official website - setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The eligibility test will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode. Candidates will be required to carry a photo identity card along with the admit card to the exam centre for verification.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 28 June but was deferred due to COVID-19 lockdown in the state of Maharashtra. The test will be conducted based on UGC NET syllabus. The eligibility exam will have two papers. The questions in the exam will be objective type.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to cover their face and nose with mask and wear gloves at the exam centre. They will be allowed to carry a water bottle, sanitiser and a pen. The body temperature of the candidates appearing for the test will be tested by thermo guns after which they will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Those appearing for the exam will not be allowed to wear shoes or footwear with thick soles, and clothes with large buttons. The students have been advised not to carry any personal belongings such as mobile phone, purse or electronic devices like calculator inside the test centre.

Steps to download MH SET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra State Eligibility Test - setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Download Admit Card option on the homepage.

Step 3: Select downloading admit card by login or by application number.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and tap on the Proceed button.

Step 5: Enter Application number and date of birth or login ID and password.

Step 6: Press on Download Admit Card button.

Step 7: Your MH SET 2020 admit card for Assistant Professor will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Check details before saving and taking a print out.