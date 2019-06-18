MH CET Law Result 2019: Results for 3-year LLB programme announced on cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law Result 2019 | The Directorate of Higher Education announced the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MH CET) Law 2019 results for the 3 year LLB programme today (Monday, 17 June). The results were released on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Priyanka Uday Mashelkar topped the exams with a score of 133 out of 150. Candidates who have appeared for the MH CET 2019 examination, which was conducted on 1 June, can check their scores on the official website.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the complete details related to the counseling process for the admissions. Students can download the result here and search for their roll number to find out their overall score.

How to download MH CET Law 2019 result from official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link, which says, "MAH-LLB (3 Years) CET-2019 (Integrated Course)"

Step 3: Once you are inside the MAH-LLB (3 Years) CET-2019 (Integrated Course) page, click on the result link at the top.

Step 4: The page will take you to a PDF file. Search for your roll number to find your score. Print the result for future reference.

Post the announcement of the results, counselling process for admission will commence. Selected candidates will have to register themselves online for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Results for the entrance exam held for admission to the 5-year LLB programme were declared on 13 May, 2019.

About MH CET Law:

MH CET Law is the entrance test conducted by the Government of Maharashtra for admission into the undergraduate law programmes offered by the universities affiliated with it.

