MH CET Law Result 2019 declared: Results for 5-year LLB programme announced; check cetcell.mahacet.org for scores

MH CET Law Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Education announced the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MH CET) Law 2019 results for the 5 year LLB programme today (Monday, 13 May). The results were released on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Bharat Harne topped the exams with a score of 138 out of 150 while the second position went to Aarohi Saumya who scored 137. Ninad Sunil Ajane got the third position with a score of 136.

Candidates who have appeared for the MH CET 2019 examination, which was conducted on 21 April, can check their scores on the official website.

After the results are declared the State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the complete details related to the counseling process for the admissions. Students can download the result (direct link to PDF file) here and search for their roll number to find out their overall score.

How to download MH CET Law 2019 result from official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link, which says, "MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2019 (Integrated Course)"

Step 3: Once you are inside the MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2019 (Integrated Course) page, click on the result link at the top.

Step 4: The page will take you to a PDF file. Search for your roll number to find your score. Print the result for later.

Post the announcement of the results, counselling process for admission will commence. Selected candidates will have to register themselves online for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The entrance for the 3-year LLB programme will be held on 1 June, 2019.

About MH CET Law:

MH CET Law is the entrance test conducted by the Government of Maharashtra for admission into the undergraduate law programmes offered by the universities affiliated with it.

