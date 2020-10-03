MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 released; exam on 11 October, check cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 | The admit card for the entrance examination will contain details of the candidates, including application numbers, roll numbers, etc

MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 | The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday released the admit card for the MAH-LLB (5 years) CET 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB (5 years) CET 2020 examination will be held on 11 October, according to Hindustan Times. The admit card for the entrance examination will contain details of the candidates, including application numbers, roll numbers, reporting time of exams and details about the exam centres.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam hall for verification. The exam will be held following social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will be allowed staggered entry and exit. Sporting masks and carrying sanitisers are also mandatory.

Steps to download the MAH CET Law admit card 2020:

Candidates need to first visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Once there, they need to click on the link, "MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET-2020” on the homepage, following which a new page will appear. Applicants need to click on the link to download hall tickets abd key in their credentials and login. The MAH CET Law admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. One has to download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Candidates can also download the admit card through the direct link here:

The admit cards for the MH CET Law three-year course is yet to be released by the State CET Cell.