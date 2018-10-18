#MeToo; MJ Akbar defamation case hearing LATEST updates: The court has taken cognisance of Akbar's complaint and fixed 31 October as the date to hear the matter further and for submission of due evidence. MJ Akbar will have to appear in person to record pre-summoning evidence
MJ Akbar's counsel Geeta Luthra cited Firstpost, Livemint, and The Washington Post reports to claim that Priya ramani's tweet has caused damage to her client's reputation. According to the criminal defamation law, the first condition for a plea to be admissible is to prove that the defamatory statement must be published. The matter should be published in either written or oral form so as to establish that someone knows or have heard about it.
Former union minister MJ Akbar will not be present in the Delhi court today. He will be represented by senior lawyer Geeta Luthra.
Former union minister MJ Akbar’s criminal defamation complaint filed against journalist Priya Ramani – the first woman journalist to speak out against him on sexual harassment charges – will come up for hearing in a Delhi court Thursday at around 2 pm.
The Editors' Guild of India has asked MJ Akbar to drop the criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani, the first woman journalists who named him in the #MeToo movement.
Akbar on Monday filed the complaint against Priya Ramani , the first woman to call him out, alleging she "wilfully" and "maliciously" made imputations against him with the ulterior motive of maligning his reputation and political standing. However, the detail that stood out was that the vakalatnama had the names of 97 advocates, a move that the law firm claim was routine.
As number of women who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Akbar kept on increasing, the startled prime minister moved on Tuesday to review his position. It appeared," said an official familiar with the discussions, “that they were totally unprepared for how many women would come out with credible allegations against the minister.
MJ Akbar, who is facing multiple sex harassment charges, said: "I deem it is appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity."
MJ Akbar was asked resign on the eve of the Vijayadashami address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the BJP was worried that Bhagwat may make some unsavoury comments about Akbar continuing as minister which may embarrass the government.
The decision to step down as Union Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry, was Akbar's own and he may still remain a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Rajya Sabha, say reports.
After MJ Akbar announced his decision to quit as the junior external affairs minister on Wednesday, 20 of his former women colleagues—who previously wrote a petition describing his behaviour and condemning his alleged sexual advances —issued a joint statement welcoming the move. They said now that he has quit from his government post, they also expect him to drop the case.
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union council of ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.
Earlier, Modi had accepted Akbar's resignation. According to the established procedure, the resignation was then sent to the President.
In a brief statement, Akbar said he has decided to quit so that he can seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.
Sexual assault and harassment have become the norm due to a culture built on toxic masculinity
As Indians contemplate the accounts of sexual assault survivors emerging from the #MeToo movement, it is hard not be struck by one central feature: a bizarre, even pathological, sense of entitlement.
In their own imagination, these men clearly believed themselves to be sexually irresistible. The thing is, it is not just these men. Such behaviour — along with the lewd comment, the demand for sex, the penis rubbed against the body — are part of the everyday experience of women on India’s streets, public transport and homes. The alleged behaviour of an Akbar or a Das isn't deviance; it is the norm.
MJ Akbar to remain present for next hearing
The court has taken cognisance of Akbar's complaint and fixed 31 October as the date to hear the matter further and for submission of due evidence. MJ Akbar will have to appear in person to record pre-summoning evidence.
Patiala Court fixes 31 October as next date of hearing
The Delhi court has fixed 31 October as the next date to hear the case. The court will examine the complainant and summon evidence in the case.
MJ Akbar credible person with known reputation, says ex-minister's lawyer
In order to prove that there has been a loss of goodwill and reputation of her client, lawyer Geeta Luthra cites MJ Akbar's credentials as a noted journalist and author. She read out the editorial positions held by him thus far and says, "This shows that this person has a good reputation, which has been tarnished."
Tweets by Priya Ramani clearly defamatory in nature, says Geeta Luthra
MJ Akbar's lawyer has argued that the allegations have been made years after the alleged incidents took place. She talks about the number of retweets and likes, Ramani's tweet naming Akbar recieved to prove there was widespread dissemination of the defamatory material.
She said, "The Washington Post picked up these tweets and other publications including Firstpost. So there are not just tweets but now there are news stories by major publications."
MJ Akbar's lawyer names Firstpost, two other publications to point out Priya Ramani's tweets caused defamation
MJ Akbar's counsel Geeta Luthra cited Firstpost, Livemint, and The Washington Post reports to claim that Priya ramani's tweet has caused damage to her client's reputation. According to the criminal defamation law, the first condition for a plea to be admissible is to prove that the defamatory statement must be published. The matter should be published in either written or oral form so as to establish that someone knows or have heard about it.
Geeta Luthra represents ex-minister, Rebecca John counsel for defendant Priya Ramani
Senior Delhi High Court lawyer Geeta Luthra, who was also the counsel of journalist Tarun Tejpal in a sexual assault case against him, is representing MJ Akbar. Defendant Priya Ramani is represented by noted lawyer Rebecca John.
Hearing begins in MJ Akbar defamation case
The hearing has started in the MJ Akbar defamation case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who is hearing the matter, is reading out the defamation complaint filed by MJ Akbar.
Lawyer Geeta Luthra appearing for MJ Akbar in trial court
Senior advocate Geeta Luthra will represent MJ Akbar in the defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani, ET Now reported.
Judge Samar Vishal no stranger to high profile defamation suits, constant media glare
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, the judge who will hear the criminal defamation case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar against journaist Priya Ramani, is no stranger to handling high profile cases that elicit unusual media scrutiny.
According to News18, Judge Vishal, known for his calm and composed demeanour, has has handled a defamation case Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well. The judge at the Patiala House Courts complex had also disallowed a request for a polygraph test on students of JNU during the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of JNU student Najeed Ahmad.
Judge Vishal is also hearing the controversial case relating to Sunanda Pushkar's alleged suicide, in which Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor is an accused.
MJ Akbar defamation case hearing to begin at 2 pm
MJ Akbar has dragged Priya Ramani, the first among some 20 odd woman journalists to call him out under the #MeToo cammpaign. He has accused Ramani of "intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious" allegations to harm his reputation. The criminal defamation suit is listed for hearing a around 2 pm in a Delhi Court.
