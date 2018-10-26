MeToo in India: YouGov survey shows 25% of people now wary of hiring members of opposite sex; eastern states least likely

The issue of women's safety in the workplace has come to the fore following the outpouring of complaints against sexual harassment as part of the MeToo campaign. Women from across various professions have taken to social media to name and shame their abusers and it appears there's many more names yet to surface.

YouGov India conducted a pan-India survey of men and women — interviewing over 1,000 respondents — from urban centres asking them a series of questions spanning the areas of sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement. The exercise was conducted between 16 and 22 October and employed a 21-question-long survey. Firstpost will serialise the findings as a five-part series of infographics.

The third set of five infographics depicts how respondents from different parts of the country perceive sexual harassment and their own experiences. Respondents were divided into four categories: 'North', 'South', 'East' and 'West'. According to the findings, 'physical intimacy without consent' was viewed by the largest percent of respondents in North, West and South India as constituting sexual harassment. However, in the East, 'whistling, lewd gestures and name-calling' was the most agreed-upon aspect of sexual harassment

Over a third of respondents from eastern states say #MeToo has made them more cautious about hiring members of the opposite sex. Forty-four percent of respondents from the East also admitted that the movement has made them more cautious about their romantic interactions. Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents from western states stated that despite MeToo, they have made no change in their behaviour.

When asked if they knew anyone accused of sexual harassment, 44 percent of respondents from the East and 40 percent from the North replied in the affirmative.