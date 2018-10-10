MeToo in India: Terribly Tiny Tales' co-founder steps down following allegations of mishandling complaint

Among the 'casualties' of the recent wave of #MeToo allegations sweeping social media timelines across India, is the chief content officer of the popular storytelling platform, Terribly Tiny Tales.

A statement released by TTT on 10 October 2018 indicated that CCO Chintan Ruparel had stepped down in light of certain troubling allegations.

"We have always been a close-knit community of writers from all walks of life, and this is affecting each and everyone of us. We’re here, if you want to ask questions, we’re not running away from this," the statement from TTT read. "If you wish to reach us with any more updates or information, we've created a secure channel to write in at hr@terriblytinytales.com, helmed by senior women employees at TTT."

The allegations in question include an anonymous Medium blog that detailed an alleged sexual encounter between Ruparel and the writer of the post, and a complaint from a female participant (also anonymous) at a TTT workshop, whose feedback form stated that she had been made uncomfortable by a male TTT member staring at her.

Screenshots of the participant's feedback form (from 2016) were shared on Twitter along with a WhatsApp exchange in which Ruparel and other TTT members discussed the incident and seemed to make light of it.

It appears that the complaint might have been directed toward Joel Thottan, the chief curator at TTT.

This is what they did Sure, it's not illegal but I just want to know if this is TTT's way of dealing with a sore topic when they themselves are involved? Write a poem about this @terriblytiny#timesup #metooIndia @gosaliaanuj @chintan_ruparel #MeToo #continued: (3/5) pic.twitter.com/XIEAM0ueit — Miss Anony (@Miss_Anony_) October 8, 2018

TTT said it was shocked by the allegations, which in no way reflect the work culture and environment of the group. Read their full statement here:

(1/3) TTT is not a one-person organization. It never was. We are a community. A platform. We will remain faithful to you - the reader and writer that has loved the work we do. Stay with us. We will fix this. (See thread) pic.twitter.com/ZN9EKJ8mcc — Terribly Tiny Tales (@terriblytiny) October 10, 2018

