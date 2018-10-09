MeToo in India: NCW in process of reaching out to survivors of sexual harassment as more women recount ordeals

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) is in the process of reaching out to the survivors of sexual harassment as the #MeToo storm Tuesday intensified in the country with more women recounting their ordeal.

The movement, on the lines of the Hollywood's #MeToo, started after actor Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008. However, Patekar has rejected Dutta's allegations.

The movement has gained momentum as more women share on social media their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

An official of the NCW Tuesday said the women rights body is in the process of gathering detailed information of the various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in the media.

"We are also personally reaching out to the survivors telephonically," the official said.