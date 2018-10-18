MeToo in India: NCW creates email address for lodging of complaints, urges women to come forward

In the wake of the #MeToo campaign, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has created an email address where women can lodge complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace.

The panel has asked women who have faced such harassment to mail their complaints to ncw.metoo@gmail.com. In its statement, it has said that a number of women approached it with formal written complaints.

In light of the complaints received in the past few days from various women who have bravely come forward regarding #sexualharassmentatworkplace, a dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com has been created to receive such complaints. @MinistryWCD @Manekagandhibjp @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/ITlva6xCCm — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 18, 2018

The NCW has followed in the footsteps of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which also created an email address for the purpose.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the NCW also said that it has asked the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting "to issue appropriate directions, at the earliest possible, to ensure that organisations such as printing/publishing houses, production houses involved in TV/film Production, etc put in place an effective mechanism for addressing such complaints, including constituting Internal Committees in terms of POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act), 2013."

The panel on Wednesday had appealed to women who faced harassment at the workplace to lodge written complaints and assured of all possible help.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has noticed that in many such cases, victims do not want to go beyond naming and shaming the alleged offenders and lodge formal complaints. In such cases, the commission urges them to lodge written complaints with authorities concerned, including with the NCW," it had said in a statement.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.