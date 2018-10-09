'MeToo Campaign in India beginning of a wrong practice, can destroy a man's life': BJP MP Udit Raj tweets in support of Nana Patekar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj on Tuesday supported actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused for sexually assaulting co-actor Tanushree Dutta 10 years ago on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. The BJP MP questioned Tanushree's intent behind raking up the issue ten years since it happened. "Itne saalon baad aise maamle ki satyata ki jaanch kaise ho sakega? (After so many years, how will the truth of such a matter be investigated?)," Udit on Tuesday said.

Tanushree, in an interview recently, alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her while filming a special song for the film Horn Ok Pleasss 10 years ago. On Saturday, Tanushree filed police complaint against Patekar for harassing her in 2008.Several actors from Bollywood lauded Tanushree for talking about this incident but there were some celebrities who questioned her for not taking a legal route.

Speaking to Times Now, BJP leader Shaina NC reacted to Raj's comment and said that it was "not the stand of the BJP". Shaina said, "I don’t need to comment on every comment made, however, the statement is not the stand of the BJP." She further said, "Women must not be questioned about when they choose to speak out about such incidents," and added that it takes courage to talk about experiences of sexual harassment.

In his tweet, Raj noted that the 'MeToo campaign' is necessary, however, he questioned the intent behind Tanushree's allegations as the BJP MP thinks it's ten years too late. "We need to think of the kind of effect these allegations have on the accused and the damage such allegations do to a person's reputation. It's the beginning of a wrong practice," Udit tweeted.

Speaking to Times Now, Raj justified his comment by saying that "at least there should be a three-month limit" to reporting cases of sexual harassment.

TIMES NOW speaks to BJP MP Udit Raj, after he shamed the Me Too Campaign #MeTooHitsNDApic.twitter.com/9yLT5dXWBg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 9, 2018

With inputs from agencies