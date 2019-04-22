MeToo allegation against Ranjan Gogoi: SC Advocate on Record Association deplores 'procedural impropriety' shown by CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) on Monday expressed "deep reservation" against "procedural impropriety" shown by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in dealing with sexual harassment allegations against him and said the charges should be dealt with as per established procedure.

In a resolution passed on Monday, the top court lawyers' body said, "The allegation of the ex-employee of the Supreme Court has to be dealt with as per the established procedure of law and law must be applied in each and every case uniformly".

The SCAORA said that it strongly disapproves the manner in which the complaint was dealt with and seeks inquiry and action in the matter.

It sought appointment of a committee headed by full court of the apex court to impartially investigate and inquire into the allegations.

"It is therefore resolved that the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association strongly disapproves the manner in which the complaint was dealt with and seeks enquiry and action in the above matter and further seeks immediate appointment of a committee headed by full court of the Supreme Court to impartially investigate and inquire into the allegations made against the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and give independent finding into the matter," the resolution said.

The SCAORA is a body of lawyers which comprises advocates empowered by the apex court to file pleadings on behalf of parties in the top court.

Allegations of sexual harassment had cropped up against the CJI on Saturday prompting him to convene an urgent extraordinary hearing in which he asserted that the charges by a former apex court staffer were "unbelievable" and part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force" to "deactivate" the CJI's office.

As the allegations by the former woman staffer who had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi and dating back to October stunned the judiciary, the CJI had said he would not stoop so low even to deny them.

