MeToo: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, SP's Ghanshyam Tiwari demand MJ Akbar's resignation over sexual harassment allegations

After at least a half dozen women accused former journalist and junior minister in the Ministry of External Affairs MJ Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, the Opposition demanded an inquiry or his resignation.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the development on Twitter:

Horrible this bloody perpetrator @mjakbar shame on you and you stood in parliament during T Talaaq Bill & spoke about Muslim women empowerment & to stop their exploitation, @PMOIndia sack this Minister of yours if you truly believe in Beti Bachao https://t.co/nTiRI7YIzk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2018

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari was quoted as saying by The Hindu, "The allegations against Akbar is India's Harvey Weinstein moment. The Modi government talks of beti bachao, beti padhao (save the girl child, educate her), but the people of India have built a movement which seeks justice for women. Akbar should resign."

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson S Jaipal Reddy, said at a press conference Wednesday, "I think MJ Akbar must either offer a satisfactory explanation or resign forthwith. How can he be in the ministry with serious allegations being levelled against him by responsible journalists who worked with him? Let there be an inquiry. We demand an inquiry into MJ Akbar's conduct."

Reddy also questioned External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's silence on the issue, and said she is evading responsibility by not being prepared to comment on her subordinate. Swaraj on Tuesday evaded questions whether the government will take any action against Akbar.

Manish Tewari, another Congress spokesperson, called it a very "serious matter" and said, "The minister concerned needs to speak up. Silence cannot be a way out. This matter should be investigated. We would like to hear from both the minister in question and the prime minister on this issue".

The Congress has been questioning the ruling party's 'silence' over the allegations against Akbar. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed reporters about Cabinet decisions Wednesday, also refused to answer any question other than those pertaining to Cabinet decisions, including on Akbar and the #MeToo campaign.

"Today the issue is Cabinet decisions, please concentrate on that," he said in response to a question about allegations against Akbar.

PTI reported Tuesday that at a regular party briefing, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was also asked a volley of questions but declined to respond.

While Union minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi did not directly respond to the allegations against Akbar, she told a TV news channel Tuesday, "Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies."

She said when women have started talking, their allegations should be taken seriously. "Women are scared to speak out because they think people would make fun of them and doubt their character but now when they are speaking out we should take action on each and every allegation," she said.

