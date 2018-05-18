Met dept issues thunderstorm warning for Uttar Pradesh; Siddhartnagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj districts may be affected

Lucknow: Thunderstorm and squall are "very likely" to hit some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological office has warned.

It said the districts that could be affected are Siddhartnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj.

In its forecast, the Met office said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and weather is likely to remain dry over the western part of the state.

Several parts of the state were hit by a severe storm last week leaving 18 dead and 27 others injured. Last Wednesday, five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.

On 2-3 May, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states. Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in the western part.