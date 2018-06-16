Met department warns of thunderstorms, dust storms in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend, predicts rain in pockets

Lucknow: Thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds are "very likely" in various parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department warned on Friday.

Rains and thunder showers are also "very likely" at isolated places in the state, the weather monitor said.

Fatehgarh recorded the highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius. At least 15 people were killed and 28 others injured in the latest storm that hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Another deadly dust storm hit the state in the first week of June, leaving 17 dead and 11 others injured. Falling trees and collapsing houses caused more of the deaths.

In May, three major dust storms left over 130 people dead in Uttar Pradesh.