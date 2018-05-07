Met Department issues thunderstorm warning for 13 states; Schools in Haryana to remain closed on 7 and 8 May

The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail at isolated places in 13 states and two Union territories across India on Monday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail were very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds were very likely on Monday at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab, the Home Ministry said, according to PTI.

Heavy rains were likely on Monday at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, a Home Ministry official had said on Sunday, quoting an Indian Meteorological Department advisory.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds were very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm and thunderstorm were also likely at isolated places in West Rajasthan, the official said.

Following the warning, the Haryana government announced that all government and private schools will remain closed between 7 and 8 May. State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday said the decision to keep schools closed on 7 and 8 May has been taken in view of the MeT Department's warning.

In view of the warning, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

A spokesperson of the department said that there was no need to panic and people should follow the precautions, pay special attention to children and senior citizens.

All departments have been directed to stay alert, he said.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.

With inputs from PTI