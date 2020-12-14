MET 2021: Manipal University begins online registration for entrance exam at manipal.edu
The application fee for general candidates for all courses is Rs 600. For the foreign/NRI/NRI-sponsored category, applicants the registration fee is Rs 2,500
MET 2021: The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2021 online application process has been started by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on its official website — manipal.edu. Eligible candidates will have to register by providing all relevant details in their application form.
The online application fee for general candidates for all courses is Rs 600. For the foreign/ NRI/NRI-sponsored category, applicants the registration fee is Rs 2,500.
Candidates must note that the name they fill in the application form should be the same as mentioned in their qualifying examination marks card.
According to reports, the entrance exam for admission to the engineering courses offered by Manipal Academy of Higher Education is conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Students get a composite time of three hours to complete the paper.
Reports also said the application will be considered complete only after the documents are submitted and application fee is paid.
Step 1: Go to the official website Manipal Academy of Higher Education - manipal.edu.
Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Register entering your name, email address, phone number and other details.
Step 4: After successful registration, Login ID and password will be sent to the registered email and mobile number.
Step 5: Use the details and Login.
Step 6: Fill the application form and upload all the documents is the prescribed format.
Step 7: Pay the required application fee.
Step 8: Press the final submit button.
Candidates are advised to take a print of the MET 2021 application form for future reference.
Here is the direct link to fill MET 2021 application form.
As per the note on the website, admission to MBBS/ BDS/ MD/ MS/ MDS/ DM/ MCh programmes will be done on the basis of rank obtained by students in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and counselling/ allotment of seats by Directorate of Health Services (DGHS).
