Mercury soars in parts of Rajasthan with Bikaner hottest at 44.2 degrees; dry spell to continue today, says Met department

India PTI May 11, 2018 07:36:03 IST

Jaipur: Parts of Rajasthan on Thursday sizzled with mercury taking an upward swing, a Met official said.

Representational image. Reuters

As per the Met department, Bikaner was recorded the hottest with 44.2 degrees Celsius followed by 44 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 43.6 degrees Celsius each in Barmer and Kota.

Sriganganagar and Churu registered day temperatures of 42.7 degrees Celsius and 42.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while it was 42.2 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 42 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 41.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 39.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

Minimum temperature in most of the places were recorded between 23 and 30 degree Celsius.

With no large change in the weather outlook, the Met department has predicted the weather to remain dry in the next 24 hours also.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 07:36 AM

