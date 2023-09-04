'Mental bankruptcy': Union Min Meenakshi Lekhi lashes out at Udhayanidhi Stalin for 'Sanatan dharma' remarks

Responding to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement about “eradicating Sanatana Dharma, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi expressed her concern, saying that there has been a surge of such reactions and attributed it to what she perceives as a form of mental bankruptcy.

Lekhi that these reactions stem from individuals who demonstrate a lack of understanding and respect for the traditions of Sanatana Dharma, along with a limited knowledge of their living heritage.

“The one who’s firm in his statement is doing politics…He has hatred in his mind against Sanatana. This is not the first time that the Hindu society has received hatred, it has kept happening throughout but today the people haven’t accepted the resistance… Lots of reactions are coming these days because this kind of mental bankruptcy is what we are witnessing in the minds of people who have shown disrespect towards Sanatana traditions, who have no knowledge about their living traditions,” she said.

Speaking at a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue that should not merely be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this,” he had said.