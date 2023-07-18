Men stage nude protest in Raipur demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

A group of men in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur carried out a protest on Tuesday to demand action against individuals who secured government jobs using fake caste certificates.

The protesters, belonging to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes communities, stripped naked and marched towards the state legislative assembly. They held placards with messages calling for accountability of government employees who had fraudulently obtained jobs through false caste certificates, reported PTI.

The police intervened and took more than a dozen nude protesters into custody as they approached the assembly. The incident took place during the four-day monsoon session of the state assembly, which commenced on Tuesday.

Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal, stated, that the protesters were apprehended near the Ama Seoni turn under the Pandri police station area for conducting an obscene demonstration, reported PTI.

One of the protesters expressed disappointment over the lack of action taken against 267 government employees who were identified to have used forged SC/ST certificates. The individual mentioned that a hunger strike had been conducted previously, but their demands were ignored.

Consequently, they resorted to a naked protest, demanding the arrest of those possessing fake caste certificates and urging authorities to seize their unlawfully acquired property. The protesters warned of escalating demonstrations if their demands were not met.

With inputs from agencies