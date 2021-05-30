Mehul Choksi' photos from Dominica released by local media; PNB scam accused seen with swollen eye, bruised arm
The photos have been released shortly after a court in the island nation restrained his deportation till Wednesday
A local media outlet on Saturday released two photos of Mehul Choksi, the fugitive businessman who is presently in the custody of the police in Dominica. In the photos, Choksi is seen behind bars, his eye swollen and arm severely bruised.
The photos have been released shortly after a court in the island nation restrained his deportation till Wednesday. The court has also ordered that the 62-year-old be taken to a hospital for medical attention and a COVID-19 test, NDTV reported.
Earlier, this week, Choksi's lawyer in Dominica Wayne Marsh had told a radio show that he saw marks on the his body and swollen eyes. The lawyer said he feared for Choksi's life.
Chowksi had surfaced in the Caribbean nation of Dominica last week after going missing from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had been living for the last three years.
He had reportedly fled from Antigua and Barbuda, and was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him.
With inputs from PTI
