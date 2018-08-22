Mehbooba Mufti seeks dialogue to end violence in Jammu and Kashmir after death of BJP worker in Pulwama

Srinagar: Condemning the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the valley, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged to initiate a dialogue and political process of reconciliation to end violence in the state.

Re-tweeting BJP national president Amit Shah's tweet where the latter had lambasted the extremists, Mehbooba said, "Find myself at a loss of words to condemn such a bastardly act on the occasion of Eid. No party worker irrespective of his political affiliations deserves to be killed. Only way to end this senseless cycle of violence is to initiate a political process of reconciliation and dialogue."

Coming down heavily on extremists, Shah on Wednesday morning took to his twitter and asserted that the militants cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future.

"Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama. This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. Extremists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for themselves. This cycle of violence won't last long," Shah said.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a BJP worker, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama.