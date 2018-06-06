You are here:
Mehbooba Mufti says militants trying to sabotage ceasefire process by continuing violent activities

India PTI Jun 06, 2018 14:46:59 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said while the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Centre is bringing great relief to the people of the state, militants were desperately trying to sabotage the process by continuing violent activities.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

The Centre had last month asked security forces not to launch operations in the holy month of Ramzan.

“Even as we see the ceasefire bringing great relief to the people of J&K, militants seem to be continuing their violent activities and desperately trying to sabotage the process. I only hope that they realise the futility of their actions soon,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister was referring to a spate of militancy related incidents in the valley since the beginning of the month of Ramzan.

The ultras have especially upped the ante over the past week in Kashmir carrying out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians.

Nearly a dozen grenade attacks have taken place in the valley since Thursday.


