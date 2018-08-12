You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mehbooba Mufti hopes Narendra Modi's condemnation of mob lynchings is followed by 'concrete steps'

India Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 20:18:15 IST

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement condemning mob lynching incidents in the country would be followed by concrete steps and punitive measures against the culprits.

File image of Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

File image of Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

“Mob lynching has become a dominant discourse and its near- normalisation has marked a new low for the democracy in India. I hope the PM's statement condemning it is followed by concrete steps and punitive measures against the culprits,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

In response to a question on the issue of cow vigilantism and incidents of mob lynching, Modi, in an interview to a leading national daily, said "it is very sad that we keep hearing about such incidents."

"Even if one incident occurs in the country, it is very said and needs to be condemned in the strongest voice. My government is committed to upholding the rule of law and life and liberty of every citizen. Let there be no shade of doubt on this account," the prime minister said.

Referring to various advisories by the Centre to states on the issue, Modi said, "I want to make it clear that mob lynching is a crime, no matter the motive. No person can, under any circumstances, take the law into his or her hands and commit violence."

"State governments need to adopt effective measures to prevent mob violence and lynching, protect innocent citizens irrespective of caste, creed, place, time and religion, and take stringent action against the perpetrators of such violence," he said.


Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 20:18 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores