Mehbooba Mufti gets ACB notice over appointments in J&K Bank; former CM alleges attempt to 'browbeat mainstream leaders'

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Kashmir has sent a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and (Peoples Democratic Party) PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, asking her whether she had verbally or otherwise endorsed the recommendations made by some ministers in the PDP-BJP government for appointments in J&K Bank. The notice was based on an FIR filed on 8 June.

The letter elicited a sharp response from Mufti on Sunday —

Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work pic.twitter.com/RUUbRRpK2v — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

The letter stated, "During the course of investigations of case FIR No. 10/2019 police station ACBK dated 08/06/2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by chairman JK Bank on references of recommendation of few ministers...It may please be clarified that whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise, for appointments in J&K Bank."

In recent days, Mufti has been vocal in criticising the deployment of additional troops in the state and had said that the Centre needs to "rethink and overhaul" its Kashmir policy. In a tweet earlier in the day, she said, "Evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students and cricketers. Willingly create a sense of panic and distress but don’t bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security...Kahan gayi insaniyat, kashmiriyat aur jamhooriyat? (Where is (the policy of) humanity, Kashmiri culture and democracy?)

With inputs from PTI