Mehbooba Mufti advises security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure civilians' safety during anti-militancy operations

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday advised the security forces to ensure safety and security of civilian life and property while carrying out anti-militancy operations, an official statement said.

Chairing the unified headquarters meeting, the apex grid of all security forces and intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, she "asked the security agencies to adopt a calibrated response to various situations during the coming month of Ramadan, tourist season and Amarnath Yatra".

In the meeting, where she reviewed the overall security situation in the state, including the situation along the borders, Mufti stressed that the security agencies should "provide secure environment and hassle free movement during the coming holy month".

Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was also present in the meeting.

"Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed upon the security and intelligence agencies to synchronize their efforts and actions on the ground, while dealing with the challenging situations, through strict adherence to prescribed Standard Operating Procedures," read the statement.

"She underscored the need for engaging meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to gainfully contribute to the society," said the statement, adding she also urged "increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration".

"Mehbooba Mufti also stressed on continued coordination among various agencies at each level," it said.

Top civil, military, paramilitary, state police and central and state intelligence officers attended the meeting.