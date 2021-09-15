India

Meghalaya's Kongthong selected for entry to Best Tourism Village; all you need to know about 'whistling village'

Each of the 700 villagers in Kongthong is not known by a name, but by a tune. Within a week of a baby’s birth, the mother assigns the child a tune, which becomes their name.

FP Staff September 15, 2021 11:22:43 IST
Meghalaya's Kongthong selected for entry to Best Tourism Village; all you need to know about 'whistling village'

The residents of the Kongthong, known as the Whistling Village along with people from the nearby villages have been practising this tradition which is called the ‘jingrwai iawbei’ for generations. meghalayatourism.in

The Ministry of Tourism has nominated Meghalaya's whistling village, Kongthong for entry to UNWTO (The World Tourism Organization) 'Best Tourism Village' along with two other villages in India.

The two other villages that have been nominated for UNWTO 'Best Tourism Villages' award are Pochampally in Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are some facts about the 'Whistling Village'

Nestled between Meghalaya’s Sohra and Pynursla ridges —  65 km from Shillong—is the village called Kongthong. The village attracts tourists for its beautiful views and greenery.

However, another interesting aspect about this village that pulls hundreds of tourists every year is that the name of every resident in this village is a tune. Hence, it is popularly known as the Whistling Village.

Kongthong is the most prominent village because of its striking location and its unique tradition where residents of the village are assigned a tune that also serves as a unique ID. The residents of the Kongthong, known as the Whistling Village along with people from the nearby villages have been practising this tradition for generations.

This is an ancient tradition of tune-giving or Jingrwai Iawbei (tune in honour of the root ancestress), reports The Week. Each of the 700 villagers in Kongthong is not known by a name, but by a tune. Within a week of a baby’s birth, the mother assigns the child a tune, which becomes their name.

The mother has to make the tune different than the already existing ones in order to ensure that the child’s identity remains unique.

However, there are no records of when this unique cultural practice started. As per NagalandPost, the elders of the village have reportedly said that the practice has existed since time immemorial and has carved a distinctive cultural identity for the village and its residents through the practice of the unique “jingrwai ïawbei”.

So essentially, the villagers have two names — one is a regular name and another is a song name. The song names are two versions — a long song and a short song and the short song is normally used at home.

Like most villages in Meghalaya, Kongthong, where Khasi people live, follows a matrilineal tradition where the children inherit the mother’s family lineage and clan. This trait is the hallmark of the tribe.

Although, as per The Indian Express, there are 10 major clans in the village and four of them, namely Khongsit, Majaw, Lynrah and Pohnong, all of whom claim to be founders of the village.

Back in 2019, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Rakesh Sinha had adopted the village and had also suggested the UNESCO tag

What is 'Best Tourism Villages' by UNWTO?

With the vision of making tourism a positive force for transformation, rural development and community wellbeing, ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ aims to maximise the contribution of the sector to reducing regional inequalities and fighting against rural depopulation. It also seeks to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural villages along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, local values and activities, including gastronomy.

Updated Date: September 15, 2021 11:22:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Would be impractical to restart scheduled international flights right now: IndiGo CEO
India

Would be impractical to restart scheduled international flights right now: IndiGo CEO

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said he thought that introducing more bubble flights slowly and gradually is a good graduated way of opening up

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine rules for fully vaccinated international passengers
World

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine rules for fully vaccinated international passengers

The new rule, which comes into effect from 5 September, however stipulates that a RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure is needed

UAE lifts ban on entry from India, 14 other nations for those fully vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID jabs
India

UAE lifts ban on entry from India, 14 other nations for those fully vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID jabs

The passengers are also required to present a negative PCR test result done within 48 hours before the departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, it said.