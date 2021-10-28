Meghalaya Police PET 2021: Admit cards released at megpolice.gov.in; find direct link here

The selection of the eligible candidates will be done on the basis of performance in written examination, physical eligibility test, and document verification

The Meghalaya Police has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) today, 28 October. The concerned police department has issued the hall tickets for PET of AB/UB group as well as follower group in the state police.

Candidates preparing for the examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website at https://megpolice.gov.in/.

Taking to their social media handle, the Meghalaya Police posted a notification regarding the exam. “Important update for the candidates who applied for the various posts in Meghalaya Police 2019-20. Candidates can download their Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/UB Group and Follower Group on Meghalaya Police Website,” the tweet reads.

Furthermore, applicants can find the complete schedule and the official notice here.

Steps to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://megpolice.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, "Recruitment 2019-20: Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test"

Step 3: Candidates then need to submit their reference number and date of birth correctly

Step 4: After providing all details click on submit. Within a few seconds, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, download the hall ticket and keep a printout for future use or reference

Direct link to download Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021

Meanwhile, candidates whose application status is not rejected can only download their admit cards. However, the selection of the eligible candidates will be done on the basis of performance in written examination, physical eligibility test, and document verification.

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry the admit cards to the examination venue as it is a mandatory document. If any student forgets their hall ticket then he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.