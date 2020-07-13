Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: 74.34% clear class 12 Arts exam as girls outperform boys; check mbose.in

According to a report by Careers 360, students can check their results on the following websites: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, results.mbose.in, results.nic.in.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, has declared the Meghalaya Class 12 Arts stream result 2020 on its official website mbose.in.

According to a report in NDTV, the overall pass percentage of MBOSE HSSLC Arts examinations 2020 is 74.34, with regular students recording a pass percentage of 81.93 percent and non-regular students recording a pass percentage of 35.22 percent.

The report mentioned that Mahima Sinha of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Meghalaya board arts stream 2020 exam with 428 marks.

Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir of the same school secured the second and the third ranks respectively.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that girls outshined boys in the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts results 2020. The overall pass percentage for girls from the regular stream was reported at 85.84 percent as compared to 76.45 percent for boys.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 saw 16 students in the top ten ranks.

Students can check their MBOSE HSSLC Arts 2020 results by clicking on this link.

Websites to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020

According to a report by Careers 360, students can check their results on the following websites: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, results.mbose.in, results.nic.in.

Get MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 via SMS

To check the results via SMS, students will have to go to the message option on their phone, and type - MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263.

Steps to check and download MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 online

Step 1: Go the official website of Meghalaya Board - mbose.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to select Exam in which you have to enter Arts HS

Step 4: Enter your roll number and submit

Step 5: Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

MBOSE on 9 July declared the HSSLC result for science, commerce and vocational streams.