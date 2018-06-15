You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Meghalaya govt to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana; state will merge its health insurance policy with scheme

India Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 13:39:38 IST

Shillong: Meghalaya government will implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), state health minister AL Hek has said.
Hek made this announcement at the health ministers conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday, according to an official statement issued here.

Representational image

Representational image

The state government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Union Health Ministry on Thursday and agreed to implement the AB-NHPM in Meghalaya, the statement said. Hek said the state would merge its own Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) with the AB-NHPM.

Under MHIS the existing health insurance cover is Rs 2,80,000 while the AB-NHPM will provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, Hek said.

Meghalaya and seven more states on Thursday signed MoUs with the Union Health Ministry, taking to 20, the number of states which have agreed to implement the Centre's ambitious national health protection mission.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 13:39 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores