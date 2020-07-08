Meghalaya govt says officials, security personnel entering state have to undergo two layers of testing
Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said that the state government will take stringent legal action against violators
Shillong: Any person entering Meghalaya, whether it's government officials, armed force jawans, has to go through two layers of COVID-19 testing, said deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.
Addressing media after a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, Tynsong said, "Every person entering in the state has to go two levels of testing — Rapid Diagnose Test and second is RTPCR test, once found negative then only he will be allowed for home quarantine."
"The government will also ensure stringent legal action to be taken against any violators. The government will decide whether or not to punish the people, who attended the marriage ceremony at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara, Assam, after receiving the reports from the two district administrations," he added.
It may be mentioned that out of the 41 people from Meghalaya, who attended the marriage ceremony on 27 June, two have been tested positive.
The total tally of positive cases in the state records 99, with 54 active, 43 recovered and two deaths.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in a tweet informed four more individuals tested positive of COVID-19 in the state. Among them, three were BSF personnel and a patient from Tripura who came to NEIGRIHMS for treatment.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months
Like all cricketers, Krunal had been confined to his house in Vadodara since 25 March, when the centre enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate safely
Liverpool’s 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight crown ended on Thursday when Manchester City lost at Chelsea and thousands of fans turned up at Anfield to celebrate.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Manu Bhaker turns to driving tractors, painting and horse-riding to beat lockdown blues
Asked about the possible challenges athletes might face when the situation normalises and sporting activities resume, Bhaker said it should not be much of a problem for her.