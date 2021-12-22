Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma shares stage with Opposition leaders, sings Christmas carol

The pre-Christmas bash hosted by Lyngdoh saw Conrad Sangma, Opposition Leader and former CM of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, along with TMC leader and former Meghalaya Speaker Charles Pyngrope singing a Christmas carol together

The Speaker of Meghalaya, Metbah Lyngdoh organised a pre-Christmas party on Tuesday for all the MLAs. The spirit of Christmas united members of the rival parties in Meghalaya as they all got along together to celebrate the merry-making festival.

The pre-Christmas bash hosted by Lyngdoh saw Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Opposition Leader and former CM of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, along with TMC leader and former Meghalaya Speaker Charles Pyngrope singing a Christmas carol together.

As per NorthEast Now, the program was organised at the old Assembly complex in Shillong’s Police Bazaar.

A video of the open-air event was shared by Conrad Sangma on his official Twitter account. He captioned the video by saying, ‘Was delighted to join Hon’ble Speaker, Hon’ble Leader of Opposition & Hon’ble MLA in singing the #Christmas carol’. The Chief Minister of the State further mentioned in his tweet that he was joined by his colleagues at a pre-Christmas celebration and sent Christmas blessing to everyone on behalf of Meghalaya.

In the clip, one can see the leaders singing the carol ‘Feliz Navidad’ as a crowd of State Ministers and MLAs groove to the carol while clapping in rhythm with the state leaders.

Recently in November, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma joined Mamta Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in a political coup along with 11 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya.

Congress later on offered to give ‘issue-based support’ to Meghalaya’s BJP-Conrad Sangma alliance, as per NDTV reports.

Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma have been at loggerheads since then and this party saw them coming together while keeping their political differences aside and basking in the spirit of the festival.

The pre-Christmas bash was also attended by Congress Legislature Party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh and Cabinet Ministers Kyrmen Shylla and Sniawbhalang Dhar.