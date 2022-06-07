Kyra follows in the footsteps of virtual influencers like Rozy or Lil Miquela, who have millions of followers and many sponsorship deals. The digital avatar is getting closer to 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Virtual influencers are all the rage these days. Blurring the line between reality and fantasy, these avatars bear an uncanny resemblance to humans, which makes it tough for people to differentiate between these digital avatars and other influencers.

India has finally got its first virtual influencer. Kyra, who has been termed “India's first Meta-Influencer” is fast becoming popular. Her Instagram account is inching closer to 100,000 followers.

Kyra may look like a fashionista but she is not human. She is actually a creation of Himanshu Goel, the business head at Top Social India. Goel launched Kyra some months ago. Her Instagram bio describes her as a “dream chaser, model and traveller”. Kyra’s official date of birth is 28 January 2022.

She has often posted pictures of herself posing in front of Heritage sites like the Hawa Mahal.



Reels of Kyra enjoying by the poolside or hanging out at parties have also caught the attention of users.



Goel said in an interview with Hindustan Times that his company is focused on Kyra “as an entire business. Eventually, Kyra will be independent and unrelated to an agency. Even now, the name of our brand isn’t part of her profile.”

Many users have been stunned to realise that Kyra is actually a digital avatar. In March, the virtual influencer even participated in a Metaverse fashion show, where global fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana participated.

According to Goel, there was no certainty about how audiences would react to Kyra. However, the response has mostly been encouraging. "Kyra's journey has just begun and there are many more adventures and secrets to be revealed,” Goel stated in a post on LinkedIn.

