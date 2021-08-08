Meet Anmol Archiwal, Haryana native who cracked JEE Main but is not aiming for IIT admission
Anmol Archiwal is one of just 17 students from across India to have scored 100 percentile in the third session of JEE Main.
Despite acing the exam with full marks in chemistry, physics and mathematics, Archiwal, unlike most others toppers, is not eyeing admission into an Indian Institute of Technology, as per News18.
Archiwal, who hails from Bhiwani, said he is looking to secure admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. “I want to pursue BSc in mathematics from IISc Bangalore. I am interested in the subject and would like to pursue further research and higher studies in mathematics," he told News18.
Archiwal completed his Class 12 from CBSE-affiliated Halwasiya Vidya Vihar School, Bhiwani. He secured 98.6 percent in his boards with 99 out of 100 marks in maths and chemistry and 96 out of 100 in physics, as per the report.
His father is is an advocate and his mother is a lecturer. His sister, studying for Class 12, is also preparing to appear for the JEE, as per the report.
Queried about his preparation for the important exam, he told News18: “I solved previous year’s questions along with the resources provided by the institute. My teachers helped a lot."
Archiwal added, “On average, I devoted eight hours per day to prepare for the engineering exam. Consistency is needed to prepare for the JEE Main. Usually, I try to do my best however, not every day can one focus for eight hours. Some days I studied more, on some days less. At the end of the day, one should be confident that whatever preparation has been done is the best one could do."
