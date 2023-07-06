Meerut man bludgeons married girlfriend with brick as she was pregnant with his child

A man has been arrested from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh for killing his pregnant lover to death by hitting her head with a stone.

Police said the victim, Rambiri, got into a relationship with Adesh after she parted ways with her husband Vinod whom she got married in 2015.

After separating from Vinod, Rambiri started staying at her father’s house and it was there, she met Adesh.

Rambiri got pregnant with Adesh and she started putting pressure on him to get married. Disgruntled by her persistent demands to marry her, he hatched a conspiracy with his friends to kill her.

On July 2, Adesh called Rambiri at his house to meet her. When she arrived, he alongwith his four friends bludgeoned her to death and dumped her body in a field.

Her body was recovered by the cops the next day.

Rambiri’s family had filed a police complaint alleging that she was murdered. Police have arrested Adesh and all four of his friends for their alleged involvement in the murder.

