Meerut man bludgeons married girlfriend with brick as she was pregnant with his child
Rambiri got pregnant with Adesh and she started putting pressure on him to get married. Disgruntled by her persistent demands to marry her, he hatched a conspiracy with his friends to kill her
A man has been arrested from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh for killing his pregnant lover to death by hitting her head with a stone.
Police said the victim, Rambiri, got into a relationship with Adesh after she parted ways with her husband Vinod whom she got married in 2015.
After separating from Vinod, Rambiri started staying at her father’s house and it was there, she met Adesh.
Related Articles
Rambiri got pregnant with Adesh and she started putting pressure on him to get married. Disgruntled by her persistent demands to marry her, he hatched a conspiracy with his friends to kill her.
On July 2, Adesh called Rambiri at his house to meet her. When she arrived, he alongwith his four friends bludgeoned her to death and dumped her body in a field.
Her body was recovered by the cops the next day.
Rambiri’s family had filed a police complaint alleging that she was murdered. Police have arrested Adesh and all four of his friends for their alleged involvement in the murder.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Operation Conviction: UP government's new move to crack down on cow slaughter and child abuse cases
The Police claims that the initiative will ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape and murder
10 worst real-life murders that will shock and horrify you
In this article, we will explore 10 of the worst real-life murders in the world that you may have never heard of
Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa maulana allegedly drugs, rapes, assaults minor girl student
The accused, Mohd Ahmad, a resident of Bithoor, has been arrested for sexually exploiting and blackmailing the minor. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl