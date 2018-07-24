You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Meenakshi Lekhi calls those outraging over lynchings hypocrites, says don't forget 1984 anti-Sikh riots

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 18:04:43 IST

New Delhi: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Tuesday dubbed those raising the issue of lynching as "hypocrites", saying they have forgotten the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the alleged "lynching of karsevaks" in 2002.

She also asked during Zero Hour as to why there was no uproar on the killing of a Dalit in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl.

Fille image of Meenakshi Lekhi. Image courtesy: Twitter

Fille image of Meenakshi Lekhi. Image courtesy: Twitter

Opposition members have voiced concern over the growing incidents of lynching with the government saying it will enact a law, if necessary, to curb such incidents.

A 28-year-old man was lynched on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Prem Singh Chandumajra, spokesman of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said pictures of revolutionary Udham Singh and 18th century Sikh military commander Baba Banda Singh should be put up in Parliament complex.

"Baba Banda Singh was a sovereign ruler of India," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 18:04 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores