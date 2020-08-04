Medical Counseling Committee reopens registration for deemed universities till 7 August; check mcc.nic.in

Candidates of NEET PG and MDS programmes can now apply online till 5 pm of 7 August. The payment will have to be made by the end of the same date.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has reopened registration and payment facility for fresh registration for Deemed Universities.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate medicine and dentistry (NEET PG and MDS) programmes can now apply online till 5 pm of 7 August. The payment will have to be made by the end of the same date.

The fresh registration will be done for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in Deemed Universities, the report added.

According to the notification, the facility will be available only for deemed universities. It also said that there will be no choice filling or fresh allotment conducted for the extended period of counseling by MCC.

The list of eligible applicants will be sent to the concerned universities against the available vacancies.

A report by Careers 360 mentions that the last date to report to allotted colleges after counselling has also been extended till 14 August.

The NEET PG/MDS counselling 2020 registration facility for deemed universities re-opened at 10 am on 4 August.