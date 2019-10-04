MEA slams Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey's statements on Kashmir at UNGA, says Imran's call for jihad 'provocative, irresponsible'

Hitting out at Imran Khan’s “provocative and irresponsible statements” at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the Pakistani prime minister does not know how to conduct relationships.

“This is not the first time that such statements have come from across the border. Pakistan and it leaders do not behave like neighbouring countries should. But the most serious issue is the Pakistani prime minister’s call for jihad against India,” Raveesh said.

Imran, on his return from the US on Sunday, said those standing by Kashmiris were doing "jihad" and Pakistan will support Kashmiris even if the world does not.

Reiterating that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter, Raveesh expressed regret over the statements made by Turkey and Malaysia at the UNGA. “We call upon the Turkey government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India,” he said.

Malaysia and Turkey agreed to Pakistan’s claim over the Kashmir issue at the UNGA, questioning the communication blackout following the decision to abrogate Article 370 in the state. While Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for “dialogue on the basis of justice, equity and not collision”, Malaysian prime minister accused India of invading and occupying another country.

Raveesh further explained the history of Kashmir and its signing of the Instrument of Accession, like all other princely states did. He added that it was Pakistan that illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir, urging the Malaysian government to desist from making such remarks.

Talking about the Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit, Raveesh said that delegation level talks will be held between her and Narendra Modi. He said that three projects will be jointly inaugurated and documents in the fields of transport, connectivity, capacity-building and culture will be signed. He, however, refrained from commenting on the National Register of Citizens issue.

Raveesh said that India has urged Pakistan to not charge Kartarpur pilgrims a fee, since it is a matter of sentiment and is yet to receive a response on the same. He detailed that infrastructure projects pertaining to the Kartarpur corridor will be completed in a timely manner, with a four-lane highway already complete and a passenger terminal due to be constructed by the end of October.