MEA says it expects Pakistan to grant consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav; asks Islamabad to act against terrorism

In its latest press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs addressed two major issues – the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and the comments made by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan about terrorism and Kashmir during his official visit to the US.

In reference to the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Ministry of External Affairs demanded full consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, in compliance with the Vienna Convention. The ministry also said that it was in touch with Pakistan regarding the case.

“We expect full consular access and at the earliest, in full compliance with ICJ order and under Vienna Convention. We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels”, said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

ICJ voted 15-1 in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and suspended the death sentence by Pakistan against the former navy officer. ICJ’s verdict had directed Pakistan to stay the execution of Jadhav and allow him consular access. Jadhav has been held in a Pakistani jail since 2016 on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Replying to a statement made by Imran Khan in the United States, in which he acknowledged the presence of about 30,000 to 40,000 militants, Kumar said that is time for Pakistan to take ‘credible and irreversible’ action against terror camps operating on its soil. The MEA spokesperson was hopeful that Pakistan will fulfill all promises made by Imran Khan during his US trip. “This is not the first time that they have owned up to the presence of terrorist camps who are sent to India to create acts of terror. Since prime minister Imran Khan has acknowledged, it is time for them now to take credible and irreversible action," Kumar said.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump had expressed that he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. He added that he had even received a request from Narendra Modi, asking him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Raveesh Kumar had replied to Trump’s comment on Kasmir, saying that Modi did not make any such request and that any outstanding issue with Pakistan would only be discussed bilaterally. "Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism. The Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally," the MEA spokesperson said.