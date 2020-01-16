MEA hits out at China for trying to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC; India to invite Imran Khan to attend SCO meet later this year

New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at China for helping Pakistan in trying to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, saying Beijing should seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from such actions in the future.

Pakistan has repeatedly tried to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council with China's help, but it failed again to find any support. The latest attempt failed as other countries of the 15-member council felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of the view that it was not the right forum for such issues, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing when asked about the developments in the UNSC.

An attempt was made by Pakistan to misuse the UNSC, he said, adding that Islamabad has a choice to avoid such a global embarrassment in the future.

Pakistan's attempt to peddle baseless allegations and show an alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility, he said.

On another question on whether Pakistan will be invited when India hosts the SCO heads of government meet this year, Kumar said all eight member countries and four observers will be invited.

