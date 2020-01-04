You are here:
MEA calls out Imran Khan for tweeting old video from Bangladesh as 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslims', later deleting it

India Asian News International Jan 04, 2020 16:03:17 IST

  • MEA slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP'

  • The now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh

  • The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality 'against Muslims' in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat. #Oldhabitsdiehard," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality "against Muslims" in Uttar Pradesh.

At one point in the now-deleted video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking.

