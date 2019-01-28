MDMK's Sathiyaraj Balu arrested for sharing 'defamatory' Facebook post on Narendra Modi ahead of PM's Madurai visit

Madurai: Sathiyaraj Balu, a functionary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), has been arrested by the police for uploading a defamatory post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Balu has been booked under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier brought the matter to the police's notice and lodged a complaint against Balu demanding action.

The police said Sathiyaraj had morphed an image of Modi, wherein he is seen carrying a begging bowl. The photograph was posted before the prime minister's visit to Madurai to lay the foundation stone of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.