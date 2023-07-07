Tomatoes are known to become more expensive during the production months of June and July, but this year’s price spike has been enormous. Heavy rains in tomato-growing regions and hotter-than-normal temperatures have severely impacted crop output, resulting in a fivefold increase in prices. Tomato prices in India have experienced an extraordinary surge this year, with a staggering 445 per cent jump. Currently, the price of one kilogram of tomatoes is Rs 160, and prices continue to soar. The skyrocketing tomato prices have triggered a wave of social media memes. People are comparing the cost of this essential ingredient to items like petrol and political influence.

Now, McDonald’s addressed the tomato price surge by issuing a circular titled ‘Temporary Unavailability of Tomatoes.’ The fast-food chain expressed its difficulty in sourcing sufficient quantities of high-quality tomatoes that meet their quality standards.

Despite their commitment to serving the best food with the finest ingredients, the temporary unavailability of tomatoes has made them take this decision. McDonald’s assured customers that efforts are underway to restore tomato supplies and requested their patience in the meantime.

The post about McDonald’s temporary suspension of tomato usage was shared by Aditya Shah on Twitter. He is a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor. Aditya captioned the post, “Mcdonalds, Delhi put up this notice! Even Mcdonalds cannot afford tomatoes now.” It gained significant attention on social media, garnering 53,000 views.

🚨Mcdonalds,Delhi put up this notice! Even Mcdonalds cannot afford tomatoes now!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cn1LkoQruf — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) July 7, 2023

Many users humorously commented on the scarcity of tomatoes, while others pointed out that it is standard for McDonald’s to exclude tomatoes during the rainy season when tomato quality tends to be subpar. The situation has left many amazed, with one user jokingly remarking about the possibility of putting one kilogram of tomato in a single burger.

Hope customers can also do the same….Abhi paise nahi hai…jab honge tab de dunga 😊 — Vivek Mashrani, CFA (@MashraniVivek) July 7, 2023

Sad to hear that 😥 — Vivek (@Vivek_Investor) July 7, 2023

This happened in past too. They don’t want the burden. They don’t want to go thru rate change exercise as it’s v complicated. So the easy thing is this. — Kumar Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@kaegie) July 7, 2023

A combination of heatwaves, heavy rainfall, and supply chain disruptions has contributed to skyrocketing vegetable prices nationwide. Alongside tomatoes, cauliflower, ginger, and green chillies have also experienced notable price hikes, placing strain on consumers’ budgets. The hike in tomato prices has raised concerns among consumers, reflecting the challenges faced by both businesses and individuals due to unpredictable market fluctuations.