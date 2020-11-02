MCC NEET 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round ends today at 3 pm, enroll at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Council Committee will declare the first allotment result on 5 November. Candidates will have to report to the medical institute allotted to them between 6 and 12 November.

The NEET UG 2020 counselling first round registration and choice filling ends on Monday, 2 November. Candidates who have qualified NEET but have not registered for the first round of counselling for the all-India quota can enroll themselves by 3 pm today on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The payment for the first round counselling will have to be made by 7 pm. The choice-locking process will start the moment registration for first round ends and must be completed before 7 pm.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will declare the first allotment result on 5 November. Candidates will have to report to the medical institute allotted to them between 6 and 12 November.

Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of MCC has started NEET counselling 2020 from 28 October. The counselling is being conducted for admission to the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed, Central Universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2020:

Step 1: Log on the MCC's official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on "UG Medical Counseling' link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where on the left hand side, you will be required to click on "New Registration" link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the correct format and press the submit button.

Step 5: An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Go to the Candidate Login and enter the details.

Step 7: Complete the application form providing all the relevant details.

Step 8: Pay the NEET UG 2020 counselling fee and fill the choice of course and provide preferences to the college/institute.

Step 9: Once done, click the final submit button.

Direct link to register for NEET 2020 counselling round

As per the schedule, the second round of counselling will be held from 18 to 22 November and the result of seats allotted in the round will be declared on 25 November.

During the counselling process, students will have to select the course and colleges as per their choice. The registration for mop-up round central/ deemed universities/ ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER will be between 10 and 14 December. The result will be declared on 17 December.

NEET Counselling for state quota seats will be held separately by the respective states.