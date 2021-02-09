MCC extends MBBS admission deadline till 11 February to fill vacant seats in deemed institutes

This decision to extend the last date of admission for another week was taken in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated 5 February

The medical counselling committee (MCC) has extended the last date of admission into undergraduate medical courses. As per the circular sent out on 8 February, MCC will fill up the remaining vacant seats till 11 February. Hence the deadline to get admitted into various MBBS courses got extended by several days.

This decision to extend the last date of admission for another week was taken in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated 5 February.

According to a report by NDTV, the council is also going to conduct an offline stray vacancy round II for the vacant MBBS seats. This round of counselling is going to be managed and conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), the report added.

MCC has shared that as many as five seats remain vacant across all the five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country. The council is looking forward to filling the seats during the extended time period.

All the five AIIMS present in India have one seat vacant, as per a Hindustan Times report. Other than these five, 37 more seats remain vacant across several colleges. The five institutes are also aiming to fill these seats under the non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quota during the extra one week. The report added that 17 of the 37 vacant seats are at Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College and the seats lie vacant under the NRI quota.

The portal pointed out that as higher education bodies in India can charge up to five times the regular fees of an open category seat for 15 percent reserved seats under the NRI and management quotas, the high cost might have deterred many candidates from applying.

The pandemic situation that has badly affected many households might have played a part in putting a strain in the financial abilities of the students and their families.

The portal quoted Dr TP Lahane, director at Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), to state that since the vacancies are prominent in the NRI and management quota categories, the overpriced charges are likely a major cause.

