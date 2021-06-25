Explained: Who is Kerala Women’s Commission chief MC Josephine, and why she was forced to resign

MC Josephine had spoken harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live TV show; earlier the Kerala Women’s Commission chief had called an elderly complainant 'thalla', a colloquial word in Malayalam that is used to refer rudely to an old woman

A day after her alleged insensitive remarks kicked up a row in Kerala, the Women's Commission chairperson MC Josephine resigned on Friday.

Josephine had courted controversy when she spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel on Wednesday.

Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPM state secretariat meeting.

Citing unnamed sources, PTI had reported, that she had been instructed by the party to tender her resignation to the chief secretary.

Who is MC Josephine?

MC Josephine is the Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson. She has been heading the women’s panel since 2017 and is a senior member of the CPM central committee.

So what happened?

Josephine, while attending a live television show hosted by a Malayalam news channel on Wednesday, asked a survivor of domestic violence if she had filed a police complaint against the abusers.

During the show, the woman told Josephine that she was married since 2014 and had no children and alleged she was constantly being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law. Josephine, however, sounded irritated possibly due to poor audio quality.

Josephine sought to know if the woman had filed a police complaint. When she said that she had not informed anyone, the chairperson immediately responded, “then you suffer”.

The video of the women panel chief's behaviour on live television has gone viral on social media, with demands pouring in for her resignation, even from netizens with left leanings, on her 'insensitive' attitude.

How did Josephine react?

In her first reaction, Josephine had claimed that she did not make such a remark. “There are women who aren’t willing to listen to us,” she told ANI. “We suggest women file complaint making the case stronger as we can’t reach everywhere.”

Later on, as per PTI, Josephine, in a press statement, expressed regret and said she had not behaved rudely to the woman.

"I could not hear her clearly and I told her to speak a little louder. She told me she had not filed a police complaint and I asked her like a mother why she had not filed so. I was angry that she had not filed any complaint against her husband and mother in law. However, later I felt that I should not have spoken to her like that," she said in a statement.

"If that sister was hurt by my words I express regret," she added.

How did the Opposition react?

The Opposition Congress and BJP condemned her behaviour and sought her resignation. BJP's state chief K Surendran attacked Josephine for her remarks and wanted the home department to register a case against her.

Mahila Morcha leader, Bindu Krishna said Josephine, heading a quasi-judicial body to ensure the safety of women in distress, should not have behaved so.

"This was not the first time she has reacted like this", Krishna said. The morcha took out a march to the Secretariat on Thursday evening, demanding her removal.

Previous controversies

Earlier this year, in January, Josephine found herself in the eye of yet another controversy after she shouted at a relative of an 87-year-old woman complainant. The relative had called Josephine to request to shift a Women’s Commission’s hearing to a nearby place as the complainant was bedridden.

As per The NewsMinute, in the audio, Josephine was heard asking why he made an 87-year-old file a complaint. She was also heard addressing the old woman as ‘thalla’, a colloquial word in Malayalam that is used to refer rudely to an old woman.

Last year, Josephine had courted controversy by saying her party CPM was a court and police station while answering questions by reporters over the sexual harassment case against ex-MLA PK Sasi.

