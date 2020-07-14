MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: Mizoram board announces Class 12 scores; visit mbse.edu.in to download scorecard
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared |The students who appeared for the MBSE Class 12 board examinations 2020 are advised to follow the steps provided for downloading their results via the official website mbse.edu.in
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared | The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the results of Class 12 board exam today (Tuesday, 14 July). Students can check their scores on the official website - mbse.edu.in.
Earlier, the board secretary Lalthangbika was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website — mbse.edu.in."
Steps to check MBSE Class 12 Results 2020:
The students who appeared for the Mizoram Class 12 state board annual examinations 2020 are advised to follow the steps provided for downloading their results via the official website:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the option for Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details
Step 4: Verify details against the hall ticket and submit
Step 5: The MBSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed
Step 6: Download the scores and take a print out for future reference
MBSE Class 12 board exams started in the month of March, 2020. However, exams for a few papers were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the nationwide lockdown.
The pending exams for economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, were then conducted between 1 and 3 July, reports said. Around seven thousand students had appeared for the exam.
The results of MBSE Class 10 board exams were declared on 13 May, 2020. A total of 68.33 percent students cleared the exam.
Three students had jointly secured the top rank – Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama, Singokhai Chozah and Simon Shangpliang. Three of them attended the same school St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.
About MBSE
The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set-up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act.
As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check your scores via SMS
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, declared the Class 12 Science result 2020 today (Wednesday, 8 July) at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check scores if jac.jharkhand.gov.in is unresponsive
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net if official website is slow or unresponsive.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results tomorrow at 10 am; check wbresults.nic.in
Once the results are declared, students can check their Madhyamik scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE 10th exam.