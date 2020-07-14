MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: Mizoram board announces Class 12 scores; visit mbse.edu.in to download scorecard

MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared |The students who appeared for the MBSE Class 12 board examinations 2020 are advised to follow the steps provided for downloading their results via the official website mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared | The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the results of Class 12 board exam today (Tuesday, 14 July). Students can check their scores on the official website - mbse.edu.in.

Earlier, the board secretary Lalthangbika was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website — mbse.edu.in."

Steps to check MBSE Class 12 Results 2020:

The students who appeared for the Mizoram Class 12 state board annual examinations 2020 are advised to follow the steps provided for downloading their results via the official website:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the option for Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details

Step 4: Verify details against the hall ticket and submit

Step 5: The MBSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the scores and take a print out for future reference

MBSE Class 12 board exams started in the month of March, 2020. However, exams for a few papers were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the nationwide lockdown.

The pending exams for economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, were then conducted between 1 and 3 July, reports said. Around seven thousand students had appeared for the exam.

The results of MBSE Class 10 board exams were declared on 13 May, 2020. A total of 68.33 percent students cleared the exam.

Three students had jointly secured the top rank – Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama, Singokhai Chozah and Simon Shangpliang. Three of them attended the same school St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.

About MBSE

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set-up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act.

As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.