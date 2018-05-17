MBSE HSSLC Result 2018: Mizoram Board declares Class 12 result; check on mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the Mizoram HSSLC or Class 12th results on its official website mbse.edu.in, media reports said. The Secondary Examination (HSLC) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) for the academic session year 2017-2018 were conducted between February and March 2018, The Times of India reported. The MBSE Board HSLC Results 2018 have been declared.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) had announced results of the Mizoram HSLC Class 10 examination on 3 May. The MBSE, which was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act, is the primary academic authority for management of school education in Mizoram. Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) was established by the Mizoram government in 1975 by the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. Last year, the Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Results were declared on 11 May, India Today reported.

Steps to check your result:

-Go to the official website mbse.edu.in

-Locate the link 'MBSE Board Class 12 results' and click on it.

-Enter your MBSE Board Class 10th roll number and other required details and click submit.

-Once you hit submit, your result will appear on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.